Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office working to identify severed head

LSU FACES Lab worked with Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office to recreate image of what the woman may have looked like Photo: KATC

CALCASIEU PARISH – The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is asking the public for information related to the identity of a person whose severed head was discovered along Hwy 27 in 2018.

According to KATC, Cameron Parish deputies began investigating the discovery in March of last year.

The coroner’s office worked with LSU FACES lab to determine that the remains belonged to a fair-skinned woman between the ages of 30-50 with medium length brown hair. They say the woman may have been either white or Hispanic.

Officials believe she likely died around six weeks prior to the discovery of her remains.

So far, authorities have not found a DNA match within the Combined DNA Index System.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 337-477-7437. Information can remain anonymous.

