Calcasieu bans smoking, vaping in public buildings, parks
LAKE CHARLES - Changes are on the horizon for Calcasieu parish smokers.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted Thursday to ban smoking and vaping in parish buildings and parks.
KPLC-TV reports the ordinance will not affect RV or campground sites, private residences, restaurants or bars.
Originally, it would have taken effect in January but the date was changed to March, so officials can notify the public. After six months, the police jury will review the ordinance to fix any problems that may come up.
Assistant Parish Administrator Dane Bolin proposed the ordinance last month. Several jurors asked how it would be enforced.
Bolin says enforcement would occur through educating the 25 percent of parish residents who smoke - not through citation.
With no objections, the ordinance passed.
