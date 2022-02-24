64°
Calcasieu bans smoking, vaping in public buildings, parks

5 years 3 months 4 days ago Saturday, November 19 2016 Nov 19, 2016 November 19, 2016 1:48 PM November 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LAKE CHARLES - Changes are on the horizon for Calcasieu parish smokers.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted Thursday to ban smoking and vaping in parish buildings and parks.

KPLC-TV reports the ordinance will not affect RV or campground sites, private residences, restaurants or bars.

Originally, it would have taken effect in January but the date was changed to March, so officials can notify the public. After six months, the police jury will review the ordinance to fix any problems that may come up.

Assistant Parish Administrator Dane Bolin proposed the ordinance last month. Several jurors asked how it would be enforced.

Bolin says enforcement would occur through educating the 25 percent of parish residents who smoke - not through citation.

With no objections, the ordinance passed.

