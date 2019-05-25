81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cal State Fullerton loses on walk-off HR to Vanderbilt, now meet LSU at CWS

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, June 16 2015 Jun 16, 2015 June 16, 2015 9:04 AM June 16, 2015 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Chris Price

OMAHA, NE - Cal State Fullerton will meet LSU in an elimination game in the College World Series after the Titans lost on a walk-off home run in the 9th inning against Vanderbilt on Monday. 

The Titans had to play their game over the course of two days, as rain halted a dominant Titans performance on Sunday night. 

Things changed late on Monday afternoon, as the Titans took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 9th when the Commodores finally broke through. 

The 'Dores started off with an RBI double from Bryan Reynolds to cut the lead to 3-2. 

Vandy finished off the Titans with a 2 run home run from Jeren Kendall to lift the Commodores to a win and send the Titans to the losers bracket.

LSU and Cal State Fullerton will meet Tuesday at 2pm with the game airing on ESPN2 at 2pm. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days