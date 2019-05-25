Cal State Fullerton loses on walk-off HR to Vanderbilt, now meet LSU at CWS

OMAHA, NE - Cal State Fullerton will meet LSU in an elimination game in the College World Series after the Titans lost on a walk-off home run in the 9th inning against Vanderbilt on Monday.

The Titans had to play their game over the course of two days, as rain halted a dominant Titans performance on Sunday night.

Things changed late on Monday afternoon, as the Titans took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 9th when the Commodores finally broke through.

The 'Dores started off with an RBI double from Bryan Reynolds to cut the lead to 3-2.

Vandy finished off the Titans with a 2 run home run from Jeren Kendall to lift the Commodores to a win and send the Titans to the losers bracket.

LSU and Cal State Fullerton will meet Tuesday at 2pm with the game airing on ESPN2 at 2pm.