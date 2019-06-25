81°
Cajuns survive thriller 55-40 over Ark. State
The ULL Ragin Cajuns scored early and late and needed everyone one of their rushing touchdowns to hold off a surging Arkansas State on Tuesday night in Cajun Field.
The Cajuns won 55-40 as both teams traded four touchdowns in the final five and a half minutes of the game.
Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris each had four rushing touchdowns for the Cajuns who remain undefeated in Sun Belt play.
ULL racked up 419 rushing yards in the game with McGuire setting the pace with 265 yards averaging nearly 14 yards per carry.
The Cajuns improve to 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference.
Mark Hudpseth and his team are back in action next Saturday hosting South Alabama at Cajun Field.
