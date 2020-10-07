Cajuns move Saturday contest against Coast Carolina

The Ragin’ Cajuns football game against Coastal Carolina that was scheduled to kick-off Saturday at Cajun Field has been rescheduled for Wednesday night on October 14.

The move comes as Hurricane Delta barrels towards the region.

ESPN is scheduled to broadcast the game which is set to kick at 6:30 p.m.

The Cajuns release noted that there is the possibility that this Wednesday contest could be reschedule with a venue change in the future if needed:

Taking into consideration the possibility of damaged or unsafe facility conditions following the hurricane, No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns Football and the Chanticleers have agreed to potentially move the site of the rescheduled game to Conway, S.C.

A determination on that move, if necessary, would be made prior to the conclusion of the weekend as local conditions are assessed.

The matchup’s date has now been adjusted twice in less than one week, with the first change coming when the Ragin’ Cajuns’ contest against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers. The original date for the game with the Chanticleers was Saturday, Oct. 17.

Louisiana and Coastal Carolina will be meeting for the third time in program history, with the visiting team winning the previous two meetings. Most recently, the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Chanticleers, 48-7, in Conway on Nov. 7, 2019.