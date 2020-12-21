Cajuns' Billy Napier reportedly being considered for Auburn head coaching job

Photo: USA Today

UL head coach Billy Napier may soon be moving on to a new role.

According to The Advocate, the 41-year-old coach is near the top of the list of contenders who are in the running to replace Gus Malzahn as Aubrun's head coach.

FootballScoop.com, likewise, reported Monday that Napier’s interview at Auburn went well.

Malzahn was in his eighth year at Auburn when he was terminated last earlier this month on Dec. 13.

The Tigers ended the regular season with a 6-4 record and Malzahn had just completed the third season of a seven-year, $49-million contract signed following the 2017 campaign. The Advocate says he is reportedly being paid $21 million to walk away.

Prior to Malzahn's position opening up at Auburn, it was rumored that Napier was being considered for a slew of coaching jobs, including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Arkansas, and Baylor.

On Dec. 5, Napier issued a Dec. 5 statement regarding the most recent rumor, regarding a possible move to South Carolina.

He said:

“It’s humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it’s also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization from top to bottom. Here at the University of Louisiana, we have a special group of people that take tremendous pride in their role. We have dynamic leadership and a unique pride and passion for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“We are excited to announce that we are moving forward at Louisiana. We look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead, and we are thankful for the opportunity to represent this community and university.”

Napier, currently the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference, signed a two-year contract extension with UL in January, it stipulated a base salary of $880,000 in 2020 that would escalate to $950,000 by 2025.