Cajun Navy to hold Search and Rescue Games

LAFAYETTE- Cajun Navy Relief announced that it will hold its first Search and Rescue Games next month.

The event will be April 7 in Henderson Bay. The one-day training exercise will implement the software used during actual natural disaster rescue scenarios and train onshore dispatchers and rescue teams in the water.

“Disaster situations often force us to try and train rescue teams and dispatchers in a very hurried manner, with lives on the line. With hurricane season rapidly approaching, we decided to hold a competition style training in the Atchafalaya Basin to work with rescue teams on the GPS software, create real life scenarios, where they must find flags, representing persons needing rescue, then return them back to base camp. We will simulate how many people can be rescued in one run and the boats must work with their dispatcher to be efficient and safe,” said Shawn Boudreaux, Cajun Navy Relief Chairman of the Board.

Boats and dispatchers wanting to participate can register here.