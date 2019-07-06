81°
Cajun Navy requesting relief supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence

9 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 12:54 PM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Cajun Navy 2016 is collecting supplies to assist those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Items being collected include:

-Fuel / food gift cards

-Spare boat plugs

-Fuses

-Jumper cables

-Ziploc bags

-Storage containers,

-Towels / blankets

-Baby wipes

-Diapers

-Feminine products

-Power inverters

-Flashlights

-Wire cutters

-Air horns

-Sharpies

-Gorilla tape

-Rope

-Flotation devices

Those wishing to donate can drop of supplies at one of three locations.

Budget Transmission
9525 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA

Christ’s Community Church
26574 Juban Road
Denham Springs, LA

Crossgate Church of Robert
22494 Highway 190 E.
Robert, LA

