Cade Doughty hits walk-off home run to beat Youngstown State 5-3

BATON ROUGE- After blowing a 2-run lead in the 8th inning, infielder Cade Doughty would hit a walk-off blast to left field to get the Tigers a 5-3 win.

CADE DOUGHTY WALK-OFF HOMER pic.twitter.com/KVlnPBtngt — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 27, 2021

Doughty finished the day with 3-for-5 with 3 RBI. His first RBI of the day came in the 1st inning as the Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

They would lead 3-1 in the eight inning until RHP Devin Fontenot gave up two runs to tie the game.

Doughty's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth came with two outs.

LSU improves to 5-1 on the year and will play the second half of their doubleheader against Nicholls later in the evening.