Cabela's donates 10,000 masks to Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE - Cabela’s in Gonzales donated thousands of masks to Our Lady of the Lake Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. staff members from OLOL received PPE from Cabela's, an outdoor gear and sporting goods retail store.

According to Cabela's around 1,000 masks are used in one day at the hospital. Cabela's said that they are very glad that they can contribute to the well-being of the healthcare workers of OLOL for at least 10 days.