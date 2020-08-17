Cab driver killed by impaired driver was set to retire Monday

SLIDELL - A local Slidell cab driver, set to retire on Monday, was killed early Saturday morning by a suspected impaired driver.

Shortly before 3:00 A.M. Saturday morning,63 year-old,Byron Rhodes of Lacombe, was traveling east on Highway 190W near N. Harrison Road. A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 27-year-old, Kevin Lewis also of Lacombe, was traveling west on Highway 190W, crossed the center line, and struck Rhodes’ 2005 Nissan pickup truck, head-on. Rhodes suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Rhodes, who was traveling to work his shift at a local cab company, was celebrating his last weekend at work before retiring on Monday.

Lewis was arrested and charged with: Vehicular Homicide, Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Usage.

Lewis was booked into the Slidell City Jail, but has since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.