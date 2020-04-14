CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE- While food delivery services and take out are still available for us humans, some pet owners are feeling the strain to keep their pets fed.

Shelters all over the area say they are feeling the need for a service like that from pet owners every day.

"Right now is a really difficult time for everyone." Libby Haydel from CAAWS said. "A lot of people have lost their jobs and have no income. A lot of people are unable to go to the store, whether they're elderly or have underlying conditions, and it's just not a safe environment. And, other people, in general, feel unsafe going out of their house."

That need was evident last weekend when Gonzales based shelter Rescue Alliance gave out half-a-ton of food.

"When we got there for 12 o'clock, there was a lot of cars already waiting for us. We ran out of 1000 lbs of dog food by 2," Jonathan Henriques said.

Rescue Alliance plans to have another giveaway in the next couple weeks, this time with cat food too. You can find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/animalrecovery.org/

On Saturday, CAAWS will be distributing $5000 worth of dog and cat food made possible by a donation from their founder.

"That's 3,500 lbs of cat and dog food that we will be distributed to the public this Saturday at our shelter from 10-2," said Haydel. More information here: https://www.caaws.org/

However, if being around groups of people worries you, there are other options. CAA will arrange for a private pick-up at their shelter.

"If anybody is interested or needs assistance, we actually have a COVID-19 section on our website, they can submit an inquiry and request assistance for pet food or other supplies and a CAAWS employee will contact them and let them know when it is available for pick-up," CAA director Jill Sergio said.

You can find that information here: https://www.caabr.org/covid19