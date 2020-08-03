CAAWS holds virtual 5K walk/run to benefit homeless cats & dogs

BATON ROUGE—On Saturday and Sunday, August 15-16, the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will host a virtual 5K Walk/Run to celebrate International Homeless Animals Day and raise money for the homeless dogs and cats in the CAAWS shelter.

For $30, registrants can enter the virtual race and receive a CAAWS 5K tank or tee.

Participants must download the free WoofTrax app on their mobile device, choose to “walk for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society,” and “Start Walking.”

The app will record their distance and time, which they will then screenshot and email to libbyhaydel1@yahoo.com.

The participant with the fastest time will receive a medal and $25 gift card to La Divina Italian Café in Baton Rouge.

“We realize so many people are out walking and exercising with their pets during quarantine, so what better way to raise money for a good cause than to have a virtual 5K where people at home can walk or run on their own time, and hopefully win a great prize,” CAAWS Board Member Libby Haydel said.

To register for the CAAWS 5K, visit www.5K.caaws.org.

More information can be found on CAAWS’ Facebook page www.facebook.com/CAAWSBR/.

CAAWS is a non-profit organization consisting solely of volunteers and receives no government funding.

CAAWS is not affiliated with EBRP Animal Control or Companion Animal Alliance.

For more information, visit www.caaws.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.