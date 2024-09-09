84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
CAA seeking emergency animal fosters ahead of tropical weather

Monday, September 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is searching for emergency fosters to empty their shelters ahead of severe weather forecasted to affect the capital area. 

Temporary fosters are asked to house any available animal for at least a week in anticipation of the tropical weather. 

Fosters can be picked up Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m.. Bring a valid ID and a leash or a carrier. 

