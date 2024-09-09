CAA and Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeking emergency animal fosters ahead of tropical weather

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance and Denham Springs Animal Shelter are searching for emergency fosters to empty their shelters ahead of severe weather forecasted to affect the capital area.

Temporary fosters are asked to house any available animal for at least a week in anticipation of the tropical weather.

Fosters can be picked up Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m.. Bring a valid ID and a leash or a carrier.

Companion Animal Alliance can be contacted here.

Denham Springs Animal Shelter can be contacted here.