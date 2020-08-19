Ca governor declares state of emergency due to massive wildfires amid record heat wave

California is simultaneously battling a record heat wave and more than two dozen wildfires, and authorities expect the situation to worsen.

This is why, according to CNN, California Gavin Newsom decalred a statewide emergency on Tuesday, in hopes of getting help from national resources to "combat fires burning across the state which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds."

The record-breaking heat wave in the west has affected nearly 45 million people and high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity are forecast, conditions that will likely contribute to a significant spread of both new and existing wildfires.

In Northern California, where some fires were started by lightning and have burned through more than 145,000 acres, evacuations were ordered in several counties as the blazes threatened structures.

A total of about 20 separate blazes were burning in steep, rugged terrain, fueled by the extreme heat and low humidity, according to the department. More than 35,000 acres have been charred and two people have been injured, fire officials said.