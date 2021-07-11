Bystanders help as carnival ride malfunctions at National Cherry Festival

78°
Saturday, July 10 2021
Source: WPBN/WGTU
By: Logan Cullop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - A carnival ride at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival malfunctioned and started rocking back and forth while passengers were in the air.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, around 20 passengers were riding the "Magic Carpet" as the base started to sway.

Bystanders ran to the base and grabbed the railing to try and stabilize the ride. When the ride eventually came to a stop reports say the safety harnesses did not unlock for several minutes.

There were no injuries reported. The ride was taken down by Friday morning.

