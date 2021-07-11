78°
Latest Weather Blog
Bystanders help as carnival ride malfunctions at National Cherry Festival
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - A carnival ride at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival malfunctioned and started rocking back and forth while passengers were in the air.
Here’s another video: pic.twitter.com/5auCaiRlEp— Chad (@ChadBlue83) July 10, 2021
At 11 p.m. Thursday, around 20 passengers were riding the "Magic Carpet" as the base started to sway.
Bystanders ran to the base and grabbed the railing to try and stabilize the ride. When the ride eventually came to a stop reports say the safety harnesses did not unlock for several minutes.
Trending News
There were no injuries reported. The ride was taken down by Friday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride
-
Man rescued from Atchafalaya after viral stunt shows him jumping off Basin...
-
LSU, Southern offer La. 14-year-old spelling bee champion a full-ride scholarship
-
Man rescued after stunt on Basin Bridge
-
Former prosecutor among handful indicted in money laundering scheme