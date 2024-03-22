69°
Bystander threatened with gun near Nicholson Gateway Apartments, LSU police say

Friday, March 22 2024
By: Adam Burruss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are investigating an alleged aggravated assault that took place Monday near Canal Hall at the Nicholson Gateway Apartments.

The victim, who reported the incident Wednesday, said the suspect threatened them with a firearm. The victim was not harmed. The suspects also committed vehicle burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact LSU Police by submitting anonymous information to LSU Police at www.lsu.edu/police, through the LSU Shield App, or calling directly at 225-578-3231.

