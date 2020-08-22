Bystander captures Lafayette officer-involved shooting on camera, troopers investigating

LAFAYETTE- Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night at the intersection of the Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Dr. near I-10, State Police report.

A video is being shared on social media that shows a man, with what witnesses said was a knife in his hand, walking away from officers and toward a convenience store.

The footage shows police open fire near the entrance of the convenience store and the man lying on the ground shortly after.

At least 10 shots can be heard before the man falls to the ground.

WARNING: Video is graphic.

According to state police, Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance shortly after 8 p.m. involving a person armed with a knife at a convenience store. Upon arrival, officers encountered 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin of Lafayette in the parking lot.

As police attempted to arrest Pellerin, he fled the scene and an on foot pursuit ensued. Officers deployed tasers but they were not effective.

Pellerin, still armed with a knife, tried to enter another convenience store where he was shot by police. Pellerin was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.