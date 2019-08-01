Buzz off: Honey bees infest woman's home for decades

BATON ROUGE - A years-long problem for one woman is getting a lot of buzz after a call to 2 On Your Side.

Ruby James has been living with bees in her wall since she moved into the home on N. 40th Street more than 20 years ago. The hive has grown over the years with thousands and thousands of honey bees. James says she needs some help packing up their bags and moving them out, which is why she contacted WBRZ.

The problem recently took a turn when the bees started buzzing inside her house. She's been stung a few times and decided to close off her dining room with plastic. She hasn't used the room for a while, fearing she'll be stung again.

"I don't bother them because I know what they'll do," said James.

She would have been rid of the bees long ago if she could afford the bill, but since she can't she's been living alongside them.

"I don't want to get stung," she said.

She doesn't know what is behind her walls but says it's time for her unwanted neighbors to buzz off.

Last week, 2 On Your Side reached out to the LSU Ag Center and was able to connect with a couple of bee experts who agreed to investigate the situation. They visited the home Thursday afternoon and say they plan to help move the bees to a new location.

This story will be updated when that happens, which could be as early as this weekend.









