Busy week of showers and thunderstorms

Humidity has returned to the area. With that added moisture, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this week. As is common for the time of year, a few of them could be strong or heavy.

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: Do expect some clearing in skies overnight but it will remain muggy with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph. Tuesday will begin quiet with a little sunshine driving high temperatures into the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon and evening hours. While most thunderstorms will remain below severe limits, one or two could produce gusty wind and torrential rain. For this reason, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK for severe weather west of I-55.

Wednesday: Like Tuesday, there is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather on Wednesday. After a high temperature in the mid 80s, coverage in showers and thunderstorms will again increase Wednesday afternoon. These thunderstorms will have a bit better of a setup to work with than Tuesday. Any of them will be capable of gusty wind, heavy rain and it is possible that an isolated tornado is spawned as well. Unlike Tuesday, the showers and thunderstorms may continue into and through the night until a cold front pushes through. While the severe weather threat will wane during the nighttime hours, the possibility of heavy rain could continue.

Thursday and Beyond: Rainfall totals through the frontal passage on Thursday morning should generally be in the range of 1-3 inches, but locally higher amounts are possible. Once that cold front moves through, drier conditions are anticipated for the rest of the day. At this time, it appears as though the front will stall or even retreat back to the north as a warm front, keeping a few showers and thunderstorms around Friday into the upcoming weekend. This part of the forecast comes with lower confidence, so stay in touch. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

