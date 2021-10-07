Businesses hope Perkins Road widening project will ease traffic woes

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on Perkins, between Siegen and Pecue, is already a major headache for drivers.

"Taking that left takes me like 10 minutes, just sitting there waiting for everything to pass," said Nicole Gui, co-owner of Nutrition on the Geaux.

Move EBR's widening project plans are to expand that road from two lanes to four.

"Expanding from two lanes with ditches, to a four-lane road with a boulevard in the middle to help enhance traffic flow. Also installing 10-foot sidewalks and bike lanes on each side of the roadways," said Fred Raiford, Transportation and Drainage director for East Baton Rouge Parish.

And businesses located in St. George Square are eager for less congestion.

"I think it's a good idea, because it'll be more room because the traffic is congested even now. But, I think that once they open it up a little bit, the traffic will be better," said Beverly Burnett, owner of Beverly's Grooming.

And though businesses are looking forward to the widening project, one main concern is the increase in traffic flow that will happen when construction begins.

Beverly Burnett is also worried for her business.

"I'm frustrated in a way. Because I know that once they start the project, it's going to be like, maybe people won't want to come because of the traffic and irritation that's going to irritate people."

But once construction is complete, that wait for traffic will turn into a constant flow.

"When you come out, you're not going to be able to turn left. You'll have to go right, and then you'll do a 'J' turn very close where they can make that turn and come back and go the other direction. Very simple," Raiford said.

Construction is expected to begin in mid 2023 and hopefully completed in late 2024.