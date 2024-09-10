81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Closures and cancellations ahead of Francine's arrival

1 hour 14 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2024 Sep 10, 2024 September 10, 2024 11:31 AM September 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures related to Francine:

Tuesday: 
All East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches close early at 6 p.m.
House and Governmental Affairs oversight and sunset review of the Board of Ethics has been canceled
Ways and Means joint meeting with Revenue and Fiscal Affairs canceled
Task Force to Study the Utilization of Multimodal Assets has been canceled
Louisiana Commission on HIV and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment is canceled
Public Meeting hosted by the Amite River Basin Commission (ARBC)

Wednesday:
21st Judicial District Court
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
Iberville Parish Government
Livingston Parish Government
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

Thursday:
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
Livingston Parish Government
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is canceled)
Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar scheduled for Thursday, September 12th is canceled
Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting canceled
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

Various local and state governmental meetings have also been postponed ahead of the storm and will be rescheduled.

Trending News

The Grosse Tete Pedestrian Ferry will close at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday. The ferry will return to full operating hours on Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days