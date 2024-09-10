Latest Weather Blog
Closures and cancellations ahead of Francine's arrival
BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures related to Francine:
Tuesday:
All East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches close early at 6 p.m.
House and Governmental Affairs oversight and sunset review of the Board of Ethics has been canceled
Ways and Means joint meeting with Revenue and Fiscal Affairs canceled
Task Force to Study the Utilization of Multimodal Assets has been canceled
Louisiana Commission on HIV and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment is canceled
Public Meeting hosted by the Amite River Basin Commission (ARBC)
Wednesday:
21st Judicial District Court
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
Iberville Parish Government
Livingston Parish Government
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
Thursday:
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
Livingston Parish Government
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is canceled)
Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar scheduled for Thursday, September 12th is canceled
Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting canceled
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
Various local and state governmental meetings have also been postponed ahead of the storm and will be rescheduled.
The Grosse Tete Pedestrian Ferry will close at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday. The ferry will return to full operating hours on Thursday.