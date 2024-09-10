Closures and cancellations ahead of Francine's arrival

BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures related to Francine:

Tuesday:

All East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches close early at 6 p.m.

House and Governmental Affairs oversight and sunset review of the Board of Ethics has been canceled

Ways and Means joint meeting with Revenue and Fiscal Affairs canceled

Task Force to Study the Utilization of Multimodal Assets has been canceled

Louisiana Commission on HIV and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment is canceled

Public Meeting hosted by the Amite River Basin Commission (ARBC)



Wednesday:

21st Judicial District Court

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches

Iberville Parish Government

Livingston Parish Government

Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.

Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

Thursday:

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches

Livingston Parish Government

Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.

Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is canceled)

Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar scheduled for Thursday, September 12th is canceled

Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting canceled

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

Various local and state governmental meetings have also been postponed ahead of the storm and will be rescheduled.

The Grosse Tete Pedestrian Ferry will close at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday. The ferry will return to full operating hours on Thursday.