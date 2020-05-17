Businesses bouncing back slowly in "Phase One" reopening

BATON ROUGE - Some business operators say the first weekend of the first phase in the re-opening of Louisiana's economy is showing signs of a recovery.

"Today was better than yesterday. We never got to 25 percent capacity in the restaurant," Fred Simonson said, manager of Louise's Cafe near LSU.

The eatery was able to survive the whole shut down off of take-out orders.

Since the first phase has begun customers have been dinning in or entering their favorite salon.

"It's good to be back at work," Shawn Dunmars said, owner of The Bouge' Spot, a barbershop in Baton Rouge.

The barbershop received good business on its first day of re-opening.

"If not for the coronavirus and stipulations it would be packed in here," Dunmars said.

Sadly other businesses are stuck in the pre-phase.

The AT&T Store and Bugersmith that are right next to each other still only offer curbside service.

"It's a change, but the world is changing, you know. You just got to accept it," Tim McNeely, an AT&T customer said.

Businesses are now waiting for the second phase of the re-opening of the economy, and are slowly moving to what was normal.





