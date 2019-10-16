Businesses along Sherwood Forest still feeling effects of lengthy construction

BATON ROUGE - A mile-long stretch of Sherwood Forest Blvd. used to be a driver's nightmare.

"I would not try and drink coffee or anything while you're driving on it," Kaylee Hatcher said. "I've spilled coffee multiple times trying to come to work and drink. It was pretty awful."

Now, with all-new asphalt, the ride is smooth as butter.

"Well you can drink coffee while you drive now, so that's an improvement," Hatcher said.

But that may be the only improvement for some businesses like Lebanese restaurant Albasha.

"I mean our business is still pretty slow at the moment," said Hatcher, who works there.

The months of construction work and waiting for asphalt to arrive from up north took a toll on several businesses along the road, but now that things have been smoothed over, some say nothing has changed.

"Sherwood Forest was constantly backed up, you know there was no way you were going to get across the median to get over here so business drastically slowed down and even now it seems to be a little slow. I guess people got tired of sitting in traffic, so they're just avoiding Sherwood Forest altogether now."

Constant traffic from construction may have slightly improved, but people who decided to take an alternate route months ago, haven't come back yet.

"Baton Rouge has awful traffic anyway, so why would you want to sit in unnecessary traffic? Especially if you have an hour lunch break, you're going to sit in traffic the whole time."

The city hopes to have the project completed by the first week of November.