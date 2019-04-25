Business still collecting donations for churches burned in St. Landry

OPELOUSIAS - A business has almost hit its goal for donations collected to help rebuild the three churches burned in St. Landry Parish.

Giles Automotive started the Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches campaign on April 12. The goal was to raise $50,000 in 30 days. To date, more than $33,000 has been collected.

“I am so thankful to be a part of a community that comes together to support those in need," said Bob Giles. "Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches has been very fortunate to receive all the donations collected so far, and we want to make it to that $50,000 goal. We urge those that haven’t to make a donation and give back to the churches that have given so much to this community for decades.”

Those wishing to donate can do so through Iberiabank. All funds collected will be matched by Giles Automotive and distributed evenly between the three churches.