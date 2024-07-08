Business, community panels meet with finalists for EBR School Board superintendent job

BATON ROUGE — The final two candidates for the top East Baton Rouge Schools job are meeting Monday with panels of local business and community leaders, as well as principals and teachers.

WATCH THE PANELS HERE.

The two candidates, Kevin George and Andrea Zayas, will be interviewed throughout the day starting at 10:30 a.m. Each panel will run for about an hour and 15 minutes. Panelists will include representatives from Shell, ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Studyville and ThreeSixytEight.

A public meet and greet will also take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Professional Development Center. A 14-parent panel will also question the candidates at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers will voice their concerns in front of the school board office at 6:30 p.m.

"I encourage them to ask tough questions of the people who are going to be there because we need to know who they are. We need to know if they have our best interest at heart or if they're just another political appointee," an anonymous East Baton Rouge Parish school teacher said Saturday.

The community interviews for Zayas and George come a few days after superintendent candidate Krish Mohip withdrew his application on Saturday, saying he's opting to take another job.

George currently serves as the director of the LSU Lab School and Zayas previously served as the chief academic officer of Boston Public Schools.

The new superintendent will be picked by the school board on July 11.