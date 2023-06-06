Bush arrives at presidential library for burial

HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush's casket has arrived for burial in his family's plot on the grounds of his presidential library in Texas.

Bush will be buried during a private service Thursday, ending nearly a week of services honoring the life of the 41st president. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Barbara Bush, and their daughter Robin, who died at age 3 of leukemia in 1953.

Bush died last week at age 94. Nearly 1,200 people attended a funeral service for him earlier Thursday in Houston before his body was transported by a special funeral train to College Station, where the presidential library is located on the grounds of Texas A&M University.