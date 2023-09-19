Buses for Ascension Parish schools may not show Wednesday morning; Officials ask parents to make a plan

ASCENSION PARISH - School officials are anticipating a possible school bus driver strike on Wednesday and are asking parents to make a contingency plan in case the bus does not come in the morning.

Automated phone calls were placed to thousands of families about 8:50 p.m., and a notice was placed on school district web and social media sites.

Earlier in the evening, officials took what they called an "important step" toward addressing a major bus driver concern—the lack of air conditioning on buses.

The district voted to authorize a "request for proposals"—a solicitation of bids from companies that could take on the project.

Here is the full statement from Ascension Parish Schools:

We have been informed that some of our school bus drivers may not report to work tomorrow. We are not certain how widespread this will be, but we want to provide parents time to properly plan for students to have the least amount of interruption of learning.

It is our hope that all of our bus drivers will run their routes. However, in the instance that your bus driver does not show up on time, the following are options for learning:

- Parents can bring their children to and from school for in-person learning.

- Schools may run emergency routes to pick up students for in-person learning. If available, this option will be communicated by schools in the morning.

- Students can participate in virtual and at-home learning, as age-appropriate. Instructions will be communicated via classroom teachers.

There will be a one-hour morning grace period for students impacted by transportation delays. This means schools will not issue tardies to those students.

This email is an attempt to communicate with you as early as possible so you can properly plan.

For official decisions regarding school operations, visit AscensionSchools.org.