Busch giving 3 months' worth of beer to people who adopt or foster a dog during virus crisis

1 hour 48 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 2:30 PM March 30, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Busch Beer has partnered with Midwest Animal Rescue and Services to offer a free three month supply of beer to those who adopt or foster a dog during the coronavirus crisis.

Animal shelters across the country are closing their doors and canceling adoption events to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but abandoned animals are still coming in. 

To help shelters place these animals in homes as quickly as possible, Busch Beer has teamed up with Midwest Animal Rescue to launch the "Foster a Dog, Get Busch" offer.

"During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos," a spokesperson for Busch said in a statement. "But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it's actually them who need us."

"Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand," the spokesperson added.

To enter, a dog must be adopted or fostered from the Midwest Animal Rescue Services and the confirmation must be sent to the Busch Facebook, Instragram, or Twitter account. 

While supplies last, the first 500 people people to enter will receive a $100 pre-paid debit card, which can be used to purchase three months' worth of beer.

Winners will be contacted on the social media platform used for submission in a private message. For more information, click here.

