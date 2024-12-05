55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus inside mechanic shop on Airline Highway catches fire; fire investigators looking for cause

51 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 5:59 PM December 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Baton Rouge Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - A bus caught fire at a mechanic shop on Airline Highway Thursday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire was at TruckPro on Airline Highway. Investigators say no injuries resulted from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Trending News

Image credit to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days