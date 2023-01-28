71°
Latest Weather Blog
Bus hits overpass at Newark Penn Station, dozens injured
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A bus hit an overpass at Newark's Penn Station, peeling back part of its roof and injuring dozens of passengers.
Officials say about 50 people were on the bus, which was headed to New Jersey from Washington when it hit the overpass at the entrance of the station late Sunday. Police do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.
The bus was operated by Liberty Coach.
Overnight a bus from DC to Newark slammed into an overpass at Newark Penn Station. 50 people on board and everyone is expected to survive, police said. Live updates on EWN #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/44CWy7OTm1— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 13, 2018
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Green distributes native trees to local households; Sylvia's Valentines accepting...
-
City plans to roll out Florida Boulevard revitalization over the next 15...
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Baton Rouge
-
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she...
-
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt...