EBR resumes classes Tuesday, will keep altered dismissal schedule through Labor Day

UPDATE: EBR School Board President Dadrius Lanus said Monday that the school system's bus drivers agreed to return to work Tuesday.

A note posted to the school system's website said classes would continue to dismiss early for the next two weeks.

"All EBRPSS classes and services will resume on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 with the same staggered schedule we implemented last week. We expect to maintain this altered schedule until September 5, 2023 after the Labor Day holiday.

All secondary schools (high schools and middle schools) will dismiss at 1:35 pm, and all elementary schools will dismiss at the regular 3:35 pm time. Our buses will operate routes in coordination with these adjusted schedules to and from schools campuses."

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge school leaders met with disgruntled bus drivers Monday to discuss their pay after more than half of the district's drivers skipped work on Friday.

A crowd of people was seen filing into the gymnasium at Glen Oaks High ahead of the meeting Monday morning.

Nearly 200 drivers called out Friday, prompting a last minute decision by the school system to delay classes. The sickout also forced East Baton Rouge schools to dismiss early Friday and forced administrators to cancel classes Monday as they made time to meet with the drivers to discuss their pay.

Friday's sickout was triggered in part by a school board vote the night before which approved one-time stipend payments to compliment bus drivers' current pay, rather than a permanent pay raise.

In a news conference Sunday, Superintendent Sito Narcisse insisted that students would be back in class Tuesday.

"We have to make sure that adult issues are not before kids," Narcisse said.

Administrators are having multiple meetings with the bus drivers on Monday in hopes of reaching a compromise.

Parents can pick up lunch at designated schools, and area YMCA locations are offering paid emergency camps where parents can drop off their children.