Bus driver lost control in attempt to miss hitting deer on rural EBR highway Monday

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported crash involving a school bus with at least two people trapped inside.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. on Pride-Baywood Road near Carson Road. Authorities said no children were on the bus during the crash.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

Authorities told WBRZ, the bus driver reported crashing after swerving to miss hitting a deer in the roadway. The driver was in stable condition when taken to the hospital, authorities said.

As the driver swerved, the bus rolled into a ditch, sources said.

The area will be busy with law enforcement and removal activity Monday afternoon.