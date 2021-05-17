Bus driver loses job after leaving child on school bus Monday

BATON ROUGE - A bus driver no longer has a job with the East Baton Rouge School System after leaving a child behind on a bus.

The school system said Monday that the driver did not follow safety protocols, which require that buses be checked thoroughly for children at the end of each route. School officials said they immediately investigated the incident and that the employee responsible no longer works for the school system.

It's unclear how long the child was left alone. The student has since been safely reunited with family.

Read the full statement from the school system below.

"Today, The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified that a student was left on a bus. The child was located and returned safely to the family earlier today. The state law mandates that drivers must check the bus at the end of every route to prevent children from being left on the bus. A full investigation was immediately launched and will be addressed by district leadership and human resources. The driver in question is no longer an employee of The East Baton Rouge Parish School System. As a result of today's events, all drivers will also be reminded of this state law. The safety and security of all students is our top priority."