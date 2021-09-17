77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus careens onto home's lawn, killing man in splash pool

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 12:11 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPVI

Trending News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a seemingly out-of-control city bus ran a red light, hit two cars, and then plowed onto a home's lawn where people were lounging in a splash pool, killing one man.
  
Police say the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus carrying 15 passengers crashed into the pool and then a home in the city's Frankford neighborhood around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
  
Fifty-two-year-old James Derbyshire was killed as he swam. Police say a second swimmer and another person on the lawn were struck, and in stable condition.
  
The 49-year-old bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The name of the bus driver has not been released.
  
The impact left a gaping hole in the home.
  
It's not clear why the driver lost control. The investigation continues as officials examine footage from inside and outside cameras on the bus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days