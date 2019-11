Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Mississippi 58-37

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 LSU built a big lead and held off Mississippi 58-37 on Saturday.



Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).



The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow enhanced his Heisman Trophy front-runner status, completing 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).



Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.



Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left and finished with 174 yards rushing on 23 carries.



Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns and was 9 of 16 passing for 123 yards. Reserve quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the final period.



THE TAKEAWAY



LSU: The Tigers set the tone with the early touchdown barrage and eliminated the thought of a road upset.



Ole Miss: The Rebels got big runs from Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy (13 carries for 141 yards), but were 2 of 11 on third down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth down conversions. The Rebels pulled within 11 points midway through the third quarter, but never got any closer.



POLL IMPLICATIONS



LSU's impressive first half performance should be enough to remain No. 1 in next week's poll.



UP NEXT



LSU: Hosts Arkansas in the first of a season-ending, two-game home stand on Saturday. The Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a victory.



Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State for the in-state rivalry Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.

