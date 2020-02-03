Latest Weather Blog
'Burreaux' among top name choices for baby giraffe at Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo invited the public to help name their brand new baby giraffe, and the Joe Burrow-smitten public has spoken.
Weeks after the LSU Tigers, led by the Heisman-winning quarterback, snagged the National Title, Louisianans are understandably still experiencing Burreaux-fever.
This may explain why the zoo's baby giraffe will possibly end up named 'Burreaux.'
After setting up a contest that allowed the public to narrow the little guy's name down to three choices, the public agreed on the following choices: Burreaux, Romero, or Kiume, which is Swahili for masculine/strong.
Now, the public has until February 13 (at noon) to vote for one of the three names.
Click here to vote.
The male giraffe calf was born to a six-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.
This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
