Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West on Basin Bridge
RAMAH - A vehicle fire on the Basin Bridge shut down a portion of 1-10 West Tuesday afternoon.
According to DOTD traffic data, the interstate is closed between Ramah and Butte La Rose, with traffic building since the accident occurred just before 6 p.m.
A video sent in by a WBRZ viewer showed a burning 18-wheeler and firefighters closing the roadway to put out the fire.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.
