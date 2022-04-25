73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Burning 18-wheeler shut down I-12 east Monday morning

1 hour 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, April 25 2022 Apr 25, 2022 April 25, 2022 6:44 AM April 25, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler burst into flames on I-12 early Monday morning, blocking traffic heading out of Baton Rouge. 

The fire was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. on I-12 east just past the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras in the area captured the semi engulfed in flames.

Authorities said no injuries were reported. 

The interstate reopened the left and center lanes around 8 a.m., though eastbound delays were reaching the Mississippi River Bridge. 

This is a developing story. Keep up with live traffic updates here.

