73°
Latest Weather Blog
Burning 18-wheeler shut down I-12 east Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler burst into flames on I-12 early Monday morning, blocking traffic heading out of Baton Rouge.
The fire was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. on I-12 east just past the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras in the area captured the semi engulfed in flames.
Authorities said no injuries were reported.
The interstate reopened the left and center lanes around 8 a.m., though eastbound delays were reaching the Mississippi River Bridge.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Keep up with live traffic updates here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck fire on I-12
-
102-year-old WWII veteran and Civil Rights attorney from Baton Rouge passed away...
-
People from all over pack downtown Baton Rouge for annual Blues Festival
-
DOTD workers ask drivers to be cautious around increasing work zones
-
Baton Rouge General and Rouses bring back grocery store tours to promote...
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...