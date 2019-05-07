78°
Burning 18-wheeler causing rush hour traffic jam
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler caught fire in the middle of rush hour traffic Tuesday afternoon on I-10.
Officials briefly shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Perkins Road around 4:15 p.m. to assist in the vehicle blaze. Once the fire was contained and smoke was under control, two lanes of travel were reopened to allow drivers to pass the scene.
As of 5:15 p.m., all lanes of I-10 East are open, but crews remain on the shoulder of the interstate. Commuters should expect heavier-than-normal delays this evening.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the fire, or if there are any injuries.
