81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burning 18-wheeler causing rush hour traffic jam

2 hours 26 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 May 07, 2019 5:19 PM May 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler caught fire in the middle of rush hour traffic Tuesday afternoon on I-10.

Officials briefly shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Perkins Road around 4:15 p.m. to assist in the vehicle blaze. Once the fire was contained and smoke was under control, two lanes of travel were reopened to allow drivers to pass the scene.

As of 5:15 p.m., all lanes of I-10 East are open, but crews remain on the shoulder of the interstate. Commuters should expect heavier-than-normal delays this evening.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days