Burning 18-wheeler causes rush hour traffic jam
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler caught fire in the middle of rush hour traffic Tuesday afternoon on I-10.
Officials briefly shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Perkins Road around 4:15 p.m. to assist in the vehicle blaze. Once the fire was contained and smoke was under control, all lanes were reopened to allow drivers to pass the scene.
At one point, traffic reached Bluebonnet on I-10 West from rubbernecking delays.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the fire, or if there are any injuries.
