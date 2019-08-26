Burned body found in fiery wreckage on Basin Bridge; I-10 to remain closed overnight

BUTTE LA ROSE – Authorities found the burned remains of a person after extinguishing an hours-long fire that erupted when 18-wheelers and one car crashed on the I-10 Basin Bridge Monday.

State Police said the burned body was found inside one of the half-dozen vehicles that crashed and caught fire. One of the vehicles was a semi hauling a highly flammable marine pollutant, leading to concern soon after firefighters arrived on scene.

After labeling the situation as hazardous, the special HAZMAT crew took control of the situation and spent nearly four hours extinguishing the flames.

State environmental officials were also dispatched to the scene.

As many as five semis were seen crushed together in video provided to WBRZ by viewers and Acadian Ambulance. A smaller car was also visible – seen to be pinned under a tanker truck.

> Click here to see helicopter video of the fire recorded by AirMed

The wreckage burned from around 2 Monday afternoon to around 6 Monday evening when authorities revealed they found a person’s burned remains. Authorities provided no other information surrounding the victim.

The crash closed a 50 mile stretch of I-10 – from La. 415 in West Baton Rouge to I-49 in Lafayette. Authorities closed both east and westbound lanes over the fire and hazardous materials risk.

The crash was on I-10 West just after the Whiskey Bay exit.

The person found dead in the wreckage is one of a half-dozen victims: Some flown to hospitals by ambulatory helicopters, some rushed by ground ambulances or others who drove themselves, authorities said. At least one person was being treated for a burn injury.

Traffic headed out of Baton Rouge on I-10 West was funneled to US 190 where authorities stationed extra police Monday evening.

I-10 East was funneled to I-49 then to US 190 to make the eastern drive from Lafayette to Baton Rouge.

Click HERE for live traffic information and to review the WBRZ traffic map.

After the wreckage is cleared, state bridge inspectors will have to check and okay the bridge deck as safe for traffic before the highway is reopened.

There was no timetable available as of Monday evening as to when I-10 will open. DOTD later said the interstate would remain closed overnight.

In preliminary details released to WBRZ late Monday, authorities said it appears the five trucks and passenger car may have been in a series of chain-reaction crashes that eventually lead to one, single fiery wreck scene.

It appeared, sources said, that the initial fire started from a logging truck. The rig burned close to the truck hauling the hazardous chemicals.

It was not immediately clear if the logging truck was involved in an accident or if it was pulled to the side of the highway where it caught fire. Eventually, though, there were three separate crashes at the scene involving three tanker trucks and two cargo trucks along with the small car.