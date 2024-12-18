Burned body found in Addis sugarcane field

ADDIS - A burned body was found in an Addis sugarcane field along Sid Richardson Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Cane farmer Troy Canella told WBRZ that he saw black smoke in a neighboring field around 3 p.m. He called the owner who said the crop should not be on fire.

The farmer and his brother rushed out and tried to control the flames. During the rush to not let the fire spread, the farmer stepped next to a body.

"I walked out and called him and said 'I know why the cane's on fire,'" Canella said.

He said that he found the body in a ditch between two fields.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the homicide investigation. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies are assisting and K-9 officers were in the field to help with the investigation.

Deputies said it's unclear if the victim is a man or a woman and the body was burned beyond recognition.