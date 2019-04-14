Burn victim transported by helicopter after incident in Assumption Parish

BELLE ROSE - Emergency responders had to move a burn victim to a hospital via AirMed after an incident in Assumption Parish Thursday afternoon.

The situation was reported around 3:30 p.m. in a residential area near Highway 998 in Belle Rose. Sources say the victim suffered burns to much of his/her body, though it's unclear how the victim was burned.

Further details on the victim's injuries are not available at this time.