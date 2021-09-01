85°
Burn bans in place for some parishes after Hurricane Ida

54 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 3:46 PM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Tangipahoa Parish

A burn ban is in effect indefinitely and prohibits burning anywhere in the parish. Law enforcement said the ban was necessary because of several factors, including low water pressure in several portions of the parish.

Livingston Parish

A burn ban is in effect until further notice and prohibits burning anywhere in the parish. Parish President Layton Ricks said it is due to dry conditions in the area.

