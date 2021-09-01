Burn bans in place for some parishes after Hurricane Ida

The Office of State Fire Marshall put burn bans in effect for the following parishes:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2021, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Ida recovery efforts.”

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.