Burn Ban lifted for Livingston Parish

By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish officials announced Monday morning that the parish will lift its burn ban, effective today.

The parish was the last in the Captial Region to maintain a ban on outdoor burning.

The ban officially expires at 10 a.m.

