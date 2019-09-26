83°
Burn ban announced in Livingston Parish due to dry conditions

Thursday, September 26 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

Parish officials have announced plans for a burn ban across the Livingston area starting Friday.

According to a notice from Parish President Layton Ricks, the ban will be active starting at 6 p.m Friday. The ban will persist until further notice. 

The letter cited overly dry weather conditions in the area as the reason for the ban.

