Burn ban announced in Livingston Parish due to dry conditions
Parish officials have announced plans for a burn ban across the Livingston area starting Friday.
According to a notice from Parish President Layton Ricks, the ban will be active starting at 6 p.m Friday. The ban will persist until further notice.
The letter cited overly dry weather conditions in the area as the reason for the ban.
